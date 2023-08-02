DENNING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 13-year-old hiker was rescued after being found conscious and alert with blue lips, hands, and feet at Peekamoose Blue Hole in Denning. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the hiker was accompanied by her father at the time.

On Friday, around 4:15 p.m., forest rangers heard radio reports about a teenager possibly having a seizure at Peekamoose Blue Hole. When rangers arrived, they found the teen conscious and alert, but with blue lips, hands, and feet, according to the DEC.

The DEC says she hit her head on a rock and passed out, as she was lethargic, lightheaded, and shivering due to dehydration and hypothermia. She was given water, dry clothes, and snacks.

She was taken to a hospital via Neversink EMS. Resources were clear at 5:45 p.m.