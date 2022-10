LLOYD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a Highland woman was accused of letting her 10-year-old child get a tattoo on his arm, Lloyd police say they tracked down the artist behind the ink. Austin L. Smith, 20, of Highland, was arrested on Saturday, October 15.

Charges:

Unlawfully dealing with a child

Endangering the welfare of a child

Smith was released on appearance tickets. His next court date was slated for November 3 in Lloyd Town Court.