KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson River Maritime Museum is hosting haunted tours that dive into stories of sunken shipwrecks, maritime murders, and hauntings of the Roundout Creek. The haunted tours run from October 5 through Halloween.

Attendees will join a storyteller on a stroll through the Hudson River Maritime Museum before boarding the spirit ship Solaris and taking a 40-minute tour to the mouth of the creek. The storyteller will recount the chilling past of Roundout Creek and share stories of ill-fated souls who lost their lives in the treacherous waters.

The tours last approximately one hour and fifteen minutes. Tickets cost $40 per person and include a complimentary donut and cider. Tours are available on the following dates:

October 5 to 8 at 6, 7, and 8 p.m.

October 12 to 15 at 6, 7, and 8 p.m.

October 18 to 22 at 6, 7, and 8 p.m.

October 25 to 31 at 6, 7, and 8 p.m.

Tours leave promptly on the hour. Visit the Hudson River Maritime Museum website for more information.