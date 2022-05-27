KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the second day in a row, someone is striking it rich on a Take 5 ticket in Kingston. The ticket, which was for Thursday’s Take 5 Evening drawing, is worth $38,793. It was purchased at Asy Petroleum, located at 370 Albany Avenue in Kingston.

It comes after another lucky ticketholder hit the jackpot in the May 25 “Take 5 Midday” drawing. That ticket was worth $19,336.50.

Thursday’s Take 5 Evening numbers were 16-26-30-35-38. If you have a ticket with both evening and midday numbers on it, check them against the winning numbers on the New York Lottery website.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.