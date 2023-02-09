KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery has announced that a TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold in Kingston for the February 8 midday drawing. The ticket was sold at the Shoprite/Wakefern shop at 801 Miron Lane.

The winning numbers for the midday drawing were 18, 22, 29, 31, and 36. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawings are televised twice daily, once at 2 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. The New York Lottery says that a lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the drawing.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6B in the fiscal year 2021-202 to help support education in New York State.