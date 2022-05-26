KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced Thursday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the May 25 “Take 5 Midday” drawing. The ticket, worth $19,336.50, was sold at the Sunoco Food Mart, located at 895 Ulster Avenue in Kingston.

Wednesday’s winning Take 5 Midday numbers were 1-8-13-25-33. Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should check their numbers on the New York Lottery website to see if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.