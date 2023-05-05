KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston High School student is recovering in the hospital after an attack Wednesday afternoon, according to an online statement from Superintendent Paul J. Padalino. It happened in the school’s cafeteria, and lasted only 18 seconds, Padalino said.

“This act was reprehensible and unacceptable,” he added. “The students involved are being held accountable and will be subject to not only our code of conduct, but also legal avenues.”

School security responded within seconds; the statement read. A lunch monitor and custodian, who are certified EMTs, then rushed to help.

“911 was called and a hold-in-place was issued while first responders cared for the victim,” Padalino said. “The victim is currently in the hospital.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the victim remained in the hospital. Their condition is improving, Padalino noted.

In response to the attack, the school ramped up security on Thursday, May 4. All students had their bags checked upon entering the building—which will continue until further notice, Padalino noted.

Any student needing counseling was also helped Thursday by trained professionals. There is no school for Kingston students on Friday—due to a Superintendent’s Conference Day—but counselors will remain at the school all weekend. They will be on-site from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Friday and from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities did not say how many attackers there were or if anyone has been arrested. Kingston Police did not immediately return NEWS10’s request for comment.