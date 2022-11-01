RIFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Central Hudson Gas and Electric Corp. are conducting a siren test for the Sturgeon Pool Hydroelectric plant on Wednesday, November 2. The siren will sound between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. and last for about a minute.

The test will be held in conjunction with Ulster County Emergency Management. The sirens are located in the upper portion of the waterway in the vicinity of the dam and will be audible to residents nearby and downstream along the Wallkill River and Rondout Creek.

In the event of an actual emergency, residents in this area should proceed immediately to higher elevations and away from the river and creek banks.

The Sturgeon Pool plant is one of the original hydroelectric facilities providing electricity to the Mid-Hudson Valley. The facility is continuously monitored, inspected regularly, and has been maintained and updated since its construction. The dam is regulated by the State Department of Environmental Conservation.