State police issue 873 tickets and remove 36 impaired motorists

Ulster County
ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) –  From 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 23, through 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 26 State Police Troop F issued 873 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets.

Tickets issued:

  • 221 speeding violations
  • 12 distracted driving violations
  • 47 seatbelt violations
  • 134 child restraint violations
  • 11 move-over violations

State Police also removed 36 impaired motorists from the roadway and responded to 43 vehicle accidents with one fatal crash.

Troop F includes Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster, and Greene Counties.

