State police issue 873 tickets and remove 36 impaired motorists

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – From 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 23, through 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 26 State Police Troop F issued 873 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets.
Tickets issued:
- 221 speeding violations
- 12 distracted driving violations
- 47 seatbelt violations
- 134 child restraint violations
- 11 move-over violations
State Police also removed 36 impaired motorists from the roadway and responded to 43 vehicle accidents with one fatal crash.
Troop F includes Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster, and Greene Counties.