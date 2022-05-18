LLOYD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to New York State Police, Alfredo Gomes, 59, of Lloyd died in a car crash. It happened close to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

State police based in Highland responded to a two-car crash between the 1997 Toyota Corolla driven by Gomes and the 2021 Volvo driven by Ashley Guerrero, 35, of Poughkeepsie. Police investigators said Gomes was headed west on State Route 299 and Guerrero was eastbound.

As Guerrero approached the intersection with Park Lane, Gomes crossed the double yellow line, went through the center turning lane, and hit Guerrero head-on, police said. Her car rolled over.

Guerrero was sent to Vassar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gomes went to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The police investigation is ongoing, and the story is still developing. Stick with NEWS10 for more!