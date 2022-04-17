KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 10:45 p.m. Friday night, the Kingston Fire Department was called to 30 Broadway for an alarm sounding. Crews arriving on the scene forced their way into both 24 and 30 Broadway and found a kitchen fire at 24 Broadway.

The sprinkler system inside the building contained the fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and searched for trapped occupants while putting it out. Luckily, all occupants were able to safely evacuate the building without any injuries.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation by the Kingston Fire Department Fire Investigation team. 24 Broadway sustained minor smoke and fire damage but had significant water damage after the incident.