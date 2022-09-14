SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police Detective Division arrested Angie Paone (Angie Minew), 42 on September 13. Paone was arrested following an investigation involving the Town of Saugerties Building Department and the New York State Office of Children and Family Service (NYSOFCS).

Police reported the incident occurred at Speckled Frog Playcare LLC in the Twin Maple Plaza. According to police, Paone had intentionally filed documents she created with the NYSOFCS. Police say these documents indicated she complied with annual fire inspections, and further created a Certificate of Occupancy for one portion of the Day Care Center, filing the paperwork as if she had received the certificate from the Town of Saugerties Building Department.

Charges

Two counts of first-degree falsifying business records

Two counts of first degree offering false instrument for filing

Police stated that Paone was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then released on her own recognizance. Paone is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on October 5, to answer her charges.