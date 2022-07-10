SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saugerties Police Department (SPD) arrested a man for allegedly making terrorist threats to shoot police. Police said that Masani A. Gordon, 26, of Saugerties was arrested following an investigation into a threatening phone call to the town supervisor’s office in June.

Just before 7:15 p.m., on Friday a warrant was issued for Gordon’s arrest police said. He is accused of making threats to shoot an SPD officer.

Charged:

Making terroristic threats (felony).

Gordon was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and sent to the Ulster County Jail with no bail.