ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews worked to put out a porch fire at 600 East Chester Street early Saturday morning. According to volunteer firefighters, it is believed the fire started on the porch possibly due to discarded cigarettes.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 4:12 a.m. to find heavy fire and heavy smoke showing. A second alarm was sounded and once two handlines were deployed, a bulk of the fire was down in minutes.

Image via Ulster Hose Co. #5

Firefighters say additional unit searches were complete and pockets of fire were extinguished in opened walls and ceilings. Extensive overhaul was completed and all units returned at 5:55 a.m. Firefighters did not mention any injuries.