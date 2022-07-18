SHAWANGUNK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A large amount of fuel spilled onto Plains Road and into a nearby stream, after a Clintondale driver lost control of a commercial semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon, officials said. The driver, a 68-year-old man who was not identified by police, was able to get himself out of his crashed truck and escaped without injury.

Deputies with the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 351 Plains Road at about 2:40 p.m., following a report of a semi-truck with a trailer submerged in water. An investigation showed that the driver was the only occupant of the truck, and was driving with a loaded trailer carrying apple bins and a tractor.

He “failed to stay on the roadway and lost control of the truck and trailer,” authorities said. The truck hit a Central Hudson utility pole and the guard rail along the roadway before flipping into a body of water. Officials say no other vehicles were involved.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response Team and firefighters from the City of Kingston Fire Department Hazmat Unit responded to the scene because a good amount of fuel had spilled into the roadway and the stream.

Central Hudson also responded to the scene due to downed power lines in the roadway. Crews worked for several hours until the vehicle could be removed and the fuel spill was contained.