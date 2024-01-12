SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Were you at Woodstock ’94 at Winston Farm? The Saugerties Chamber of Commerce is looking to interview attendees about their experience at the music festival.

The Chamber of Commerce is looking to make a video of everyone’s collective experiences. The video will play at the 30th-anniversary celebration to be held later this summer.

The Saugerties Chamber of Commerce will host a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the festival. The celebration, which doesn’t have a confirmed date at this time, will feature music, art, and more.

Anyone who was at the festival and is interested in participating can email info@DiscoverSaugerties.com.