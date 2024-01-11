SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police are currently investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday around 5:09 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck and killed while walking along the southbound shoulder on 9W between Saugerties and Malden.

Police say the woman was taken by Diaz Ambulance to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston where she succumbed to her injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Saugerties Police at (845) 246-9800 or provide an anonymous tip at (845) 246-4802.