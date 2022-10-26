SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saugerties Police Department is currently investigating the cause of a single-car crash that happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The car involved went off the road and ended up in a creek. Everyone involved was uninjured.

Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call on Tuesday reporting a car crash. The car, a 2010 Subaru Outback was driving westbound on Glasco Turnpike, when the driver drove off the northbound side of the road and into Plattekill Creek. The driver, a 60-year-old Saugerties woman, was able to free herself from the car and was out of the water. She was uninjured in the crash, was evaluated by paramedics from Diaz Ambulance, and refused further medical attention.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by Steyer’s Automotive Towing , Diaz Ambulance, Mount Marion Fire Department and the Ulster Hose Fire Dept., Water Rescue Team. Saugerties Police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.