SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, Saugerties Police conducted a four-hour pedestrian safety and awareness program in the Village of Saugerties. The event was intended to educate pedestrians on the proper use of crosswalks, as well as proper activation and use of pedestrian cross walk signals.

“Pedestrian safety is about the preservation of life,” said Chief of Police Joseph Sinagara. “We have suffered the loss of too many pedestrians who are struck by automobiles yearly throughout our nation, and here in Saugerties. Education and enforcement are key in reducing these unnecessary fatalities.”

The safety program is a yearly event conducted by the Saugerties Police department, and is funded in the form of a grant obtained through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The grant covers the total cost of educational materials and the officer’s salary.