SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police is looking for a missing teenager, Ashley Frommhold. She was reported missing on November 11.

Frommhold, 19, is 5’7″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Frommhold was last seen driving a Black BMW X3 four-door sedan with a temporary Connecticut license plate, 14683. Police report Frommhold might be in the New Paltz area. If you have any information on Ashley Frommhold’s whereabouts, contact the Saugerties police department at 845-246-9800.