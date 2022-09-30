SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting an ATV crash on 15 Terra Road on September 16 around 6:40 p.m. The crash involved an adult and a child, 17.

Upon arrival, police found Gary Russell, 63 had sustained a head injury when he was thrown from the ATV he was driving. Russell was treated by paramedics and then airlifted to Albany Medical Center. After an investigation, police found Russell was drinking before driving the ATV. Police stated neither Russell nor the passenger were wearing helmets during the crash. The child, 17, did not have injuries. Russell was charged with the following on September 28.

Charges

Second degree reckless endangerment

Endangering the welfare of a child

According to police, Russel was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on October 5.