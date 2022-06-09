SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the early morning hours of May 20, Saugerties Police received numerous calls reporting overnight thefts from unlocked cars in the Barclay Heights areas of Saugerties. Stolen from the cars were such items as purses, cellphones, credit cards, debit cards, and other personal items.

At about 1:50 p.m. on May 20, a Saugerties Police officer, after seeing two suspicious men on bicycles in Barclay Heights, interviewed them both. One of the men was identified as a 17-year-old from Millers Lane in Kingston and the other was identified as Dustin J. Van Etten, 23, from Hasbrouck Avenue in Kingston. After the interviews, both men were sent on their way.

At 3:30 p.m., on May 20, Saugerties Police received a walk-in complaint from a town resident that their 16-year-old child had been the victim of a robbery that occurred earlier in the day at the Cantine Memorial Sports Complex in Saugerties. The victim, a 16-year-old boy, said that he had been attacked by two men, who were on bicycles. One of the men reportedly displayed a crowbar in a threatening manner during the attack while the other man took the victim’s backpack, cell phone, and a pair of shoes.

An investigation by Saugerties Police Detectives established that the two men previously interviewed by a Saugerties Police Officer were the same individuals that committed the vehicle larcenies during the early morning hours of May 20, said police. They were also the same two individuals that allegedly committed the robbery against the 16-year-old at Cantine.

On June 2, Saugerties Police arrested the 17-year-old from Kingston. He was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters as an Adolescent Offender and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Youth Part of Ulster County Court.

Charges against the 17-year-old:

Second-degree robbery (Felony)

Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny (Felonies)

Two counts of fifth-degree conspiracy (Misdemeanors)

Five counts of petit larceny (Misdemeanors)

Two counts of attempted petit larceny (Misdemeanors)

On June 2, after several attempts to get Van Etten to surrender himself to police, Saugerties Police secured a warrant for Van Etten’s arrest.

The warrant charged Van Etten with:

Second-degree robbery (Felony)

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Misdemeanor)

Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny (Felony)

Two counts of fifth-degree conspiracy (Misdemeanors)

Five counts of petit larceny (Misdemeanors)

Two counts of attempted petit larceny (Misdemeanors)

On June 7, City of Kingston Police located Van Etten, arresting him on the warrant. Authorities from Kingston Police turned Van Etten over to Saugerties Police for processing and arraignment. After his arraignment, Van Etten was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date to answer his charges.