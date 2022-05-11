SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saugerties Police Department has arrested a 34-year-old woman after she allegedly stole a debit card off of a dead body and used it to make several purchases. Detectives say, Sarah M. Shatzel, of Kingston, had taken the card shortly after the victim passed away and then used it at businesses in both Saugerties and Ulster.

On Monday, May 9, at 4:17 p.m., with help from the Kingston Police Department, Shatzel was found at her house and taken into custody on an arrest warrant. She was processed at Saugerties Police headquarters and arraigned in the Saugerties Town Justice Court.

Charges:

Fourth-degree grand larceny (Felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (Felony)

Shatzel was released on her own recognizance after her arraignment. She is scheduled to re-appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on May 18, 2022, to answer her felony charges.