SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police investigated an alleged physical domestic dispute that took place on Cherry Lane in Saugerties. Secondary to the police investigation, Nicholas M. Canonico was arrested and charged with harassment.

Police reported that during the domestic incident, Canonico headbutted the victim in the face, causing injury to the victim. According to police, Canonico was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, where an Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Canonico was then released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on October 5 to answer his charge.