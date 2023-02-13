According to witnesses, the suspect was seen walking across Arthur Lane while displaying a handgun.

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday morning, Saugerties Police received a report of a man with a gun at Lox of Bagels. Witnesses told police that a male had exited a vehicle parked at Sue Restaurants with a gun in his hand.

The suspect continued to hold the gun in his hand as he walked across Arthur Lane toward the parking lot of Lox of Bagels. Witnesses say the man put the gun away as he reached the parking lot.

Police detained the suspect as he was making his way back to his vehicle and identified him as Thomas N. Tommola, 31. Police found Tommola had a pellet gun that looked like a semi-automatic handgun. Tommola was charged with Disorderly Conduct and released with a ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.