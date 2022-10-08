SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call on Main Street in Saugerties on October 6. The call was allegedly related to a domestic dispute.

On October 6 around 10:26, police reported to Main Street regarding a male and female domestic dispute. After investigation, police found Raymond P. Ducker, 39 of Kingston was taken into custody. Police reported a file check revealed there was a no-contact order or protection issued by the City of Kingston City Court, preventing Ducker from having contact with the victim he was having a dispute with. Police also found Ducker was previously convicted of criminal contempt leading to the charge of aggravated family offense.

Charges

First degree criminal contempt of a court order

Aggravated family offense

Ducker was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and was remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail. Ducker is scheduled to re-appear in Town of Saugerties Court at a later date to answer his charges.