SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 30, the Saugerties Police Department responded to First Street in Saugerties after hearing about a domestic dispute. They were told that a suspect had fled the scene before police could be called.

After an investigation, felony charges were filed against the alleged criminal, identified as Jeremiah Smith, 35, of Port Ewen. On May 18, Saugerties Police officers found Smith and arrested him.

Charges:

First-degree criminal contempt of a court order (Felony)

Aggravated family offense (Felony)

Smith was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court, and has since been sent to the Ulster County Jail without bail. His next court appearance has been scheduled for May 23, 2022.

This is not Smith’s first time behind bars. On February 18, Smith allegedly broke down his ex-girlfriend’s door and then told her he was going to stab her.

He fled the scene in that case as well but was tracked down and arrested on March 2. The Saugerties Police Department dealt him a felony charge of aggravated family offense after that incident.