ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Saugerties residents were arrested on drug charges last Thursday, September 8, by the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT). One was released on an appearance ticket, while the other was held in Ulster County Jail.

Kyle Shick, 32, was arrested on September 8 alongside Melissa Neglia, 29. According to URGENT, officers saw Neglia commit a traffic violation on Sawkill-Ruby Road in the Town of Ulster and pulled her over. During the traffic stop, police say they discovered that Neglia was driving the car with a revoked license, and her passenger, Shick, had an active warrant of arrest issued by the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

A search of the car allegedly yielded about 250 bags of heroin/fentanyl. Both Neglia and Schick were taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Neglia was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ulster Justice Court on a future date and time. Shick was remanded to the Ulster County Jail and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Ulster Justice Court on a future date, due to his outstanding warrant.