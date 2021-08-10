Saugerties man arrested for waving gun in female’s face

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saugerties police department arrested Michael Cook, 40, after he allegedly waved a handgun in the face of a female.

On August 8, Saugerties police responded for an unwanted female subject causing damage to the complainant’s residence. An investigation into the matter revealed that a dispute had taken place between the resident and a guest.

According to the female victim, Cook waved a handgun in her face threatened her with the gun.

Cook was then arrested and charged with Menacing in the 2nd Degree.

Cook was processed and issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Saugerties Court. The current bail reform does not allow the defendant to be arraigned at the time of the incident and police had no choice but to release the defendant on an appearance ticket.

The female victim will be eligible to obtain an order or protection at the time of arraignment if she wants.