Saugerties man arrested for waving gun in female’s face

Ulster County
Posted: / Updated:
arrest police lights generic

arrest police lights generic

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saugerties police department arrested Michael Cook, 40, after he allegedly waved a handgun in the face of a female.

On August 8, Saugerties police responded for an unwanted female subject causing damage to the complainant’s residence. An investigation into the matter revealed that a dispute had taken place between the resident and a guest.

According to the female victim, Cook waved a handgun in her face threatened her with the gun.

Cook was then arrested and charged with Menacing in the 2nd Degree.

Cook was processed and issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Saugerties Court. The current bail reform does not allow the defendant to be arraigned at the time of the incident and police had no choice but to release the defendant on an appearance ticket.

The female victim will be eligible to obtain an order or protection at the time of arraignment if she wants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire