ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man, who admitted in a July 2021 guilty plea that he had 36 videos and nearly 1,200 pictures of child pornography on his computer, was sentenced to 85 months behind bars on Thursday. Robert Morales, 73, will also be on probation for 15 years once he gets out of jail.

Morales pleaded guilty on July 15, 2021. He admitted that between May 2014 and November 2017, he used a desktop computer equipped with a peer-to-peer file sharing application to receive and download child pornography. Morales also possessed child pornography on seven other devices that were seized from his house. Morale’s desktop computer and external devices, together, contained about 36 video files and 1,182 image files showing child pornography.

On top of his prison sentence and mandatory probation, Morales will also have to pay a $5,000 fine and $15,000 in restitution to five of the victims depicted in his pictures and videos. He will also be required to register as a sex offender once he gets out of prison.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emmet O’Hanlon as part of Project Safe Childhood.