KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Frederick Pilz, 40, of Saugerties, pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree. Pilz was accused of unlawfully entering a residence in Marbletown and stealing a television in February 2023.

According to court documents, Pilz was hired to work at the residence the day before the theft. Pilz was also accused of stealing tools from his employer’s business four days later. The employer contacted law enforcement the following day and reported a break-in and cash was missing.

Pilz initially denied his involvement but admitted on Monday to stealing property from the residence. He will be sentenced as a predicate violent felony offender due to prior convictions of burglary and drug sales.