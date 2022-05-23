SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Spencer G. Sutton Jr., 28 of Saugerties, was arrested on May 20 and May 21. Sutton Jr. is facing four charges and will appear at Ulster County Probation at a later date.

On May 20 at 2:46 p.m., Saugerties Police arrested Sutton Jr. on an active warrant issued out of the Town of Saugerties Justice Court for the charge of Harassment in the 2nd Degree. The charge originated from an incident that had occurred between Sutton and another male, alleging that Sutton Jr. had attempted to lure the other male into a fight. Sutton was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and was released on his own recognizance.

Shortly after being released by the Court on May 20, Sutton Jr. went to Bunny Road in Saugerties where his 4-year-old child was staying. Sutton Jr. allegedly kicked in the front door of the residence and forced his way into the home where he confronted the complainant. Police said he then forcibly removed the child from the residence, telling the complainant he was taking the child out of New York State.

On May 21 at 7:12 p.m., Sutton Jr. was arrested by officers from Catskill Police, on a Warrant issued by the Town of Saugerties Justice Court charging Sutton with the Felony of Burglary in the 2nd Degree and the Misdemeanors of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Sutton Jr. was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court where he was released again.

Charges:

Harassment in the 2 nd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)

Degree (Warrant of Arrest) Burglary in the 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Mischief in the 4 th Degree (Misdemeanor)

Degree (Misdemeanor) Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor)

Sutton Jr. has an order from the court to report to Ulster County Probation’s pre-trial release. He is scheduled to re-appear in court at a later date to answer his charges.