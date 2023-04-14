SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police say an argument nearly took a deadly turn Wednesday afternoon after one of the men involved pulled out a .12-gauge. It happened around 1:15 p.m. at 549 Manorville Road, they said.

Police say the argument started when something was stolen from Joseph H. Cantwell III, 21. Cantwell accused his neighbors of taking the item, and when they wouldn’t admit to the alleged crime, he went back into his house and pulled out his Mossberg 590 .12-gauge shotgun, the press release stated.

According to police, Cantwell then waved the shotgun at the people he was arguing with. Cantwell was charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“The shotgun was recovered at the scene by police and secured as evidence,” noted a spokesperson for the Saugerties Police Department. Cantwell was processed at Saugerties Police headquarters and then arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance.

The court issued an order of protection on behalf of the victims. This investigation is ongoing and further charges against Cantwell are pending, police said.