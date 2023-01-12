SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man has been cited to court after an argument in his home took a deadly turn Wednesday night. Police say, Miles Peter Glasser, 19, pulled a knife during the alleged fight.

Charges:

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Glasser was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Court. There, he was released on his own recognizance to return at a later date.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. No further information was immediately available.