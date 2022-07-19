SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, July 16, at about 11:22 p.m., Saugerties Police were called to 3675 Route 32 for a 911 call reporting a domestic incident between two men. Investigations showed that Vincent Neglia Jr., 36, of Saugerties, was arguing with the victim while in a car, police said.

During the argument, Neglia reportedly got out of the car and confronted the victim, who was in the back seat. Neglia allegedly grabbed ahold of the victim’s neck and strangled him for several seconds. The physical altercation continued, police said, when Neglia grabbed the victim and tried to remove him from the car.

Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra said the victim was a 15-year-old boy. Neglia was arrested and processed on charges of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Neglia was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.