SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saugerties Police Department launched an investigation Friday after hearing that two cars had been stolen from the parking lot of Monroe Muffler & Brake Service, located at 3160 Route 9W. The cars, a 2015 Subaru Forester and a 2019 Nissan Frontier, were taken from the lot sometime during the overnight hours, police said.

At 3 p.m. on Friday, Saugerties Police Detectives arrested Spencer L. Lane, 36, of Saugerties, charging him with two felony counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree. Lane was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then released on his own recognizance.

Lane is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on August 3 to answer his charges. Both cars were found later in the day on Friday, undamaged. The 2019 Nissan Frontier was found on Main Street in Kingston and the 2015 Subaru was found on Lamb Avenue in Saugerties, according to police.