SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday evening at about 7:55 p.m., Saugerties Police were sent to 38 Glasco Turnpike after hearing that a man and a woman were fighting. On their way, officers were told that the victim had sustained a head injury and that paramedics from Diaz Ambulance were responding.

Upon arrival, the victim told police, that during a verbal argument Darrell I. Grosvenor, 29, became angry and physically aggressive. Grosvenor allegedly pushed the victim onto a bed, straddled her, and punched her in the head several times. According to police, the beating left the victim with several cuts on her head.

Grosvenor was arrested at the scene and taken back to Saugerties Police Headquarters for processing.

Charges:

Third-degree attempted assault

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Grosvenor was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court, where a Full Stay Away Order of Protection was issued for the victim. Grosvenor is scheduled to return to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on October 12 to answer his charges.