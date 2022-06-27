SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saugerties Food Truck Festival is set to return Sunday, July 3. The festival is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cantine Veterans Memorial Field.
Live music, as well as beer and wine, will be available. The event is sponsored by Saugerties Tourism, the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce, Town and Country Liquors, and Ulster County Tourism.
Food trucks
- Woodstock Eats
- Lemon Love
- The Mac Factor
- Pixie Floss
- Pippy’s Hot Dog Truck
- Sweet Lisuzza
- The Brussel Boys
- Legal Swine BBQ
- El Danzante
- Benny’s Tropical Ice
- Cooper’s Daughter Spirits
- Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery