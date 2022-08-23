SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Saugerties has declared a drought emergency. This means all village and town of Saugerties water customers are under the first stage of mandatory water usage restrictions.

Restrictions

Residents should not allow pipes to leak

No washing vehicles

No washing of streets, sidewalks, driveways, outdoor areaways, outdoor steps, or buildings

No using the village water for fountains, artificial waterfalls, reflecting pools, lakes, and ponds

No watering lawns, golf courses, shrubs, plants, or trees except from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

No using fire hydrants without a permit from the water department

No using air conditioners or refrigerators that use the village water system, unless approved by the village

No filling swimming pools

Residents should reduce water use by 15% based on water consumption from the previous year

To see the full list of the Stage 1 Emergency Water Restrictions, you can visit the Village of Saugerties Facebook page. Officials said any updates will be shared on the village and town websites, the village water Facebook Page, and the Village Billing Customer Notification Portal. You can also call the Water Department at (845) 246-8958 for village customers or (845) 246-8671 for town customers.