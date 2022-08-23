SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Saugerties has declared a drought emergency. This means all village and town of Saugerties water customers are under the first stage of mandatory water usage restrictions.
Restrictions
- Residents should not allow pipes to leak
- No washing vehicles
- No washing of streets, sidewalks, driveways, outdoor areaways, outdoor steps, or buildings
- No using the village water for fountains, artificial waterfalls, reflecting pools, lakes, and ponds
- No watering lawns, golf courses, shrubs, plants, or trees except from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- No using fire hydrants without a permit from the water department
- No using air conditioners or refrigerators that use the village water system, unless approved by the village
- No filling swimming pools
- Residents should reduce water use by 15% based on water consumption from the previous year
To see the full list of the Stage 1 Emergency Water Restrictions, you can visit the Village of Saugerties Facebook page. Officials said any updates will be shared on the village and town websites, the village water Facebook Page, and the Village Billing Customer Notification Portal. You can also call the Water Department at (845) 246-8958 for village customers or (845) 246-8671 for town customers.