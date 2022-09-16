SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owner of Speckled Frog Playcare, who was arrested on September 13, is facing three new felony charges, Saugerties Police said Thursday. The charges stem from allegations of falsified fire inspection papers and a fake certificate of occupancy at the Twin Maple Plaza daycare.

Angie (Minew) Paone, 42, of West Camp, was originally charged with two counts each of falsifying business records and offering a false instrument for filing, all felonies. On Thursday, police added felony charges of forgery, offering a false instrument for filing, and falsifying business records to the list.

On Tuesday, police said Paone’s arrest came after an investigation involving the Town of Saugerties Building Department and the state Office of Children and Family Services (NYSOFCS). The investigation found that Paone “had intentionally filed documents she created, with the NYSOFCS indicating she complied with annual fire inspections” when she had not. It was further detailed that Paone had created a phony certificate of occupancy for one portion of the daycare center.

Paone was processed Tuesday at Saugerties Police Headquarters and released on her own recognizance. Her next court appearance is slated for October 5.