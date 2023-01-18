SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston man is doing time in county lockup after police say he threw a cell phone at a woman, while their four-month-old child looked on. According to a press release from Saugerties Police, it happened on Monday, around 5 p.m., at an address on Route 32 in the town.

When officers arrived, they learned that Christian Moore-Giles, 32, had allegedly violated an active stay-away order of protection. He had fought with a woman at the home, police say, and threw a cell phone at her. The phone reportedly cut the woman’s lip.

While they tried to take Moore-Giles into custody on the felony of violating a court order of protection, he allegedly resisted arrest. Because of this, he was charged with the misdemeanor of resisting arrest.

Moore-Giles was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. There, he was sent to Ulster County Jail.