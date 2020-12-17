Saugerties comes together to dig out from the snow

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a winter tradition for Mike, Kathryn, and their two daughters, digging out their neighbors. This year with COVID-19, it’s even more critical.
“It’s all about taking care of the neighborhood,” said the mother of two. “We are looking out for each other in the community. It’s important in these times.”
With the temperature dropping Thursday night, Kathryn hopes the white flakes will last till Christmas.
For 3-year-old Tiana Lewis, this is the first big snowfall that she remembers, and what is she going to do?
“I’m going to build a snowman,” she said.
The Saugerties Central School District closed Thursday for a snow day, and the kids took advantage of the needed day off.
For big brother Carlos Lewis the day was all about helping his little sister and building an igloo.
