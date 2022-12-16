LLOYD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Santa Claus will bring merriment and brightness to the town of Lloyd this weekend, as he rides on top of a firetruck for what town officials are calling “Santa’s Fire Truck Tour.” The jolly elf will visit several locations.

On Sunday, December 18, beginning at 9 a.m., Santa will be on the east side of town, stopping by Sunnybrook Clubhouse and Orchard Hills. He’ll make his way over to the Lowes on Route 299, with predetermined stops along the way.

Planned stops:

Sunnybrook Clubhouse

Orchard Hills/Brescia Blvd.

Mayer Dr./Roy Ln.

Bridge View Clubhouse

Vineyard Ave./Main St.

Tony Williams Park

Lowes

The Town of Lloyd Police provided a map of Santa’s route online so that anyone that lives on the route and cannot make one of the listed locations will have a chance to see Santa drive by and wave. If you want to take pictures with Santa, you’ll have to meet up with him at one of the predetermined stops.

Map:

(Photo: Town of Lloyd Police)

A spokesperson for the town police said they will update their Facebook page when heading to each location, to make it easier for residents to meet up with Santa.