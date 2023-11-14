KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rosendale man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Wednesday. Jacob Jackson, 24, faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

According to the indictment, Jackson and two others broke into the residence of Myron Moye, 36, of Kingston, on November 1, 2019. The three suspects tied up the occupants and stabbed, shot, and killed Moye.

Kingston Police launched an investigation that lasted two years. The three suspects were identified as Jacob Jackson, his half-brother Melik Davis, and Christopher Jackson, no relation. Davis and Christopher Jackson are awaiting trial.