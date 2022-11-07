KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you haven’t had the chance to ride aboard a train in the Catskill Mountains’ gorgeous landscape, we may have found the best reason yet to consider it. The Catskill Mountain Railroad is continuing its holiday tradition of “The Polar Express” train ride for 2022.

Performances will be held on select dates for six weeks beginning Friday, November 18, and running through Wednesday, December 28. The train ride will feature a cabaret-style show, singing, hot chocolate, and Santa, recreating the Polar Express story.

The railroad asks passengers to arrive about 45 minutes before their departure time and check in at the will-call desk located in the Polar Express tent. Boarding starts around 20 minutes before departure time.

Wheelchair seating is limited on the trains, which date back to the 1950s, organizers said. If there is anyone in your party with mobility issues, call (845) 332-4854, and railroad officials will book your tickets in a coach that can accommodate wheelchairs.

There are also a limited number of seats available for families with sensory sensitivities. There will be softer audio and lighting levels in those seats, again available by calling (845) 332-4854.

Seating is assigned on the Polar Express train ride. You will select your own seats during the online checkout process as you would on an airline. The seats you select will be the seats you sit in—seating cannot be re-adjusted or combined. The train travels to the North Pole and returns over the same tracks; all passengers will ride forward for half of their trip and backwards for the other half.

A limited number of emergency restrooms will be available on board the train. If someone in your party needs to use a restroom, let a staff member know, as they may need to be escorted to another car to access the nearest one. There are no wheelchair-accessible restrooms on the train.

Passengers can book their reservations on the Catskill Mountain Railroad website. The Polar Express train leaves from Westbrook Lane Station, located at 55 Kingston Plaza Road, in Kingston.