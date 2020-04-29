Rescued residents from Catskill Animal Sanctuary dial-in to video conference calls

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Need a little cheer in your work day? One program is allowing rescued animals to drop into your next work conference call.

Catskill Animal Sanctuary has partnered with Goat 2 Meeting, a program that brings sanctuaries and rescued animals into online meetings using Zoom, Google Hangouts, BlueJeans, and GoToMeeting.

Time slots for animal cameos range from 10 minutes to 25, but Catskill Animal Sanctuary is predominantly being booked for the 25 minute visits, which include more background on the Sanctuary’s history and mission — and of course: extra animal time. Folks can’t get enough of those goats!

Interested in having the animals attend one of your meetings? Book a spot here!

The sanctuary has also just welcomed home four baby goats! They were rescued by local animal organizations from the recently-closed Sprout Creek Farm.

