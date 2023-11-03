COTTEKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bring all your broken goods to be repaired and have them as good as new. The Rondout Valley Repair Cafe is returning to the Rondout Valley Municipal Center on Saturday, located at 1921 Lucas Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring your broken stuff, and enjoy refreshments and conversation while your items get repaired. Lamps, wood and electrical items, jewelry, and more will be accepted for fixing. Most items get fixed, but if they don’t the workers have a great time trying!