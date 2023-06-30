WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After going unclaimed for many years, the cremated remains of 1950s comic strip illustrator Linda Walter will be laid to rest in Woodstock. A discovery by staff at the Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston revealed that a plot of land in the Woodstock Artists Cemetery had been reserved years ago as Walter’s intended final resting place.

Walter was the talented artist behind the “Susie Q. Smith” comic strips which ran in newspapers from 1945 to 1959. She worked alongside her husband Harold “Jerry” Walter, who would write the dialogue which would be accompanied by her illustrations.

Linda Walter passed away in 2009, and without any known descendants, her remains were kept at a local funeral home before recently being delivered to Wiltwyck Cemetery. Upon staff uncovering new information documenting that she was to be buried in Woodstock Artists Cemetery, the two cemeteries collaborated to honor the arrangements and finally lay Walter to rest.

On July 6 at 1 p.m., Woodstock Artists Cemetery is inviting the community to commemorate Walter’s life and work at her memorial service. The cemetery is located at 12 Mountainview Avenue in Woodstock.