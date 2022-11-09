WAWARSING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A team of three Forest Rangers rescued an injured hiker about a mile into the red trail in Shawangunk Ridge State Forest Saturday afternoon. The crew took a fire department UTV up the trail, as far as the rugged terrain allowed.

Just before 1 p.m., the Rangers reached the injured woman, a 57-year-old from Stony Brook. Officials say she could not put any weight on her ankle when she was found.

Rangers splinted her ankle, carried her to the UTV, and helped her out of the woods. Ellenville Volunteer Ambulance examined the hiker at the trailhead, and she declined further medical treatment.

There have been no updates on the hiker’s well-being. Resources were clear by about 3:30 p.m.