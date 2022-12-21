SHANDAKEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forest rangers responded to an Ulster County 911 call, that requested assistance regarding an unconscious hiker on the Rochester Hollow Trail in Shandaken Wild Forest. The unnamed 69-year-old was pronounced dead when emergency services located the hiker.

On December 17, at 2:50 p.m., a forest ranger overheard radio traffic from Ulster County 911 that requested assistance with an unconscious hiker on the Rochester Hollow Trail in Shandaken Wild Forest. The hiker was with two friends when he collapsed, and one started performing CPR while the other called for help. Ulster County EMS reached the subject and determined he was deceased. Rangers assisted with state police in processing the scene. Resources were cleared by 6:30 p.m.